Miami Dolphins call up undrafted DE Tyshun Render to the roster
Tyshun Render is now a member of the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster after his promotion.
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins announced that Tyshun Render would be added to the 53 man roster from the practice squad.
Tyshun Render was undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft and was released by the Dolphins at the end of training camp. He made his way back on to the Dolphins practice squad but now he will be on the team’s active roster.
The move coincides with the injury to Shaq Lawson who suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Seahawks. Lawson has not been moved to the IR list like offensive tackle Austin Jackson so his injury may not be one that will keep him out long.
Render may be on the 53 but there are no guarantees that he will be active on Sunday. The Dolphins may elect to give Jason Strowbridge a shot at being active. Strowbridge, drafted in the 5th round last April has not been active for a game thus far. If Render is active and Strowbridge is not, it would be a glaring review of Strowbridge’s performance and a testament to how well the Dolphins believe Render is doing.
Miami also added running back Salvon Ahmed to the 53 man roster. He took the vacant spot left open by Austin Jackson going on IR. Ahmed is a talented prospect but there is a question of how many RBs the Dolphins need. They currently have Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Chandler Cox, Patrick Laird, and of course Myles Gaskin on the roster and active on Sundays. Will the Dolphins carry six RB/FB combinations active? Maybe but there could be more to the Ahmed addition.
Jakeem Grant is questionable for the game and if he can’t go, Ahmed may be the Dolphins choice in return duties so this is something to keep an eye on.