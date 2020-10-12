Miami Dolphins Jason Sanders breaks team record in field goals
Jason Sanders has a long way to go before the becomes the Miami Dolphins all-time scoring leader but he did break a record Sunday.
On Sunday, Jason Sanders kicked another field goals on the day for the second week in a row and in doing so, he made the Dolphins record books.
Heading into the game on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins had two players, Olindo Mare and Pete Stoyanovich start a season with 13 consecutive field goals made. Yesterday, Sanders made his 14th and passed them.
Sanders is perfect on the season so far in both field goals and extra points. He has made six field goals from 40-49 yards and two from over 50. He has become one of the more reliable members of the Dolphins.
Sanders entered the 2020 season with 193 total poiints scored and has now added an additional 52 which brings his total to 245 on his career. That moves him from 20th on the Miami Dolphins all-time list to 13th all-time. Sanders still has a ways to go before he jumps into the top 10. He needs 82 points to pass Ricky Williams for 10th and 98 points to move into 9th spot ahead of Larry Csonka.
I think the running backs would have something to say about a kicker passing them on the list but in reality kickers typically lead their teams in scoring. The top 5 spots on the Dolphins all-time scoring list are kickers. Olindo Mare is at the top with 1,048 points.
In his career, Sanders has missed two extra points and nine field goals with seven of those coming last season.