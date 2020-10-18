An early Miami Dolphins 2021 first round mock draft
As it stands, the Miami Dolphins will own a high 2021 first-round draft pick, maybe two.
It’s never too early to get in on the draft hype as teams are always keeping a wandering eye towards the future. But who should the Miami Dolphins track after a major offseason and a decent start to the season?
Thanks to Tankathon, we can see where the Dolphins two first-round draft picks stand. The Dolphins are currently slated to pick at 8 and 13, having a great chance to move up (or down) in order to fill its needs.
In a move that did not shock anyone, the Texans let go of Bill O’Brien after a 0-4 start to the season. While Dolphins fans were jumping with joy at this start, it’s clear the Texans had had enough of O’Brien and were ready for a different direction. Now at 1-5, the Texans are looking to gain momentum, but at the moment the Dolphins will own the eighth overall selection thanks to the lack of great play by Houston.
Pick #8: LB Dylan Moses, University of Alabama
This pick makes sense especially after trading Raekwon McMillan to the Oakland Raiders during the season. Moses is a talented linebacker who has shown shades of C.J. Mosley, a former Alabama LB and current New York Jet, on tape. He knows how to get to the ball, is the leader of a Nick Saban defense, and is able to cover RBs and TEs as well due in large part to his great athleticism. Moses is the perfect fit in the Brian Flores defense and will be able to slot nicely next to Jerome Baker.
The next selection is the Dolphins, who have impressed thus far with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. While many fans still expect Tua Tagovailoa to eventually take over, the Dolphins will continue to build on its strong start.
Pick #13: RB Najee Harris, University of Alabama
What can I say? Alabama does a great job developing players and pushing them out to the NFL. Pick 13 might be early for running back, but Najee Harris has shown shades of Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry, another former Crimson Tide player. At 6’2” 229 Lbs, Harris is a punishing running who does not give up speed for power. With an offensive line that has been trending up the past few weeks, giving them a running back that can produce through contact is vital. Harris is also big enough to be an asset as a pass blocker, and is also a viable pass catcher. Thirteen may be early, but Harris can become an elite back, who has familiarity with Tagovailoa, as soon as week 1.
The last option could be trading up in the draft. With the plethora of picks the Dolphins own in the 2021 draft, it would not be shocking if they aimed to trade up into the top-5 and select a player deemed as elite in this class. There is one in mind who will have an immediate impact, and is something that the Dolphins could use.
Trade picks #8 and 13 to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick #4
Pick #4: DE Gregory Rousseau, University of Miami
The Chargers are suffering this year thanks to a boat load of injuries. While it would be smart to stay at 4, trading back will allow the team to add depth onto their roster. For the Dolphins, Rousseau will give them an elite pass rusher, 15.5 sacks at UM in 2019, and a home grown talent! Rousseau has a similar body type to Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and while he isn’t Garrett, yet, there is a chance for him to grow into that type of player. Having an elite pass rusher on the roster can take this team with its stacked secondary from decent to elite.
Selecting Moses and Harris or trading up for Rousseau are both moves that will improve areas of need for the Dolphins in 2021 and help a team already trending in the right direction.