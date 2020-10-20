Miami Dolphins need to stay safe during their bye week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are entering their bye week and staying safe will be a bigger priority than ever before.
Covid is still a concern in the NFL and this week as Miami Dolphins players scatter for a few days off, safety needs to be at the forefront of their mind.
So far the Miami Dolphins have made out well enough when it comes to the pandemic that continues to grip the nation but that could change in an instant if one player doesn’t take proper precautions.
The bye week is a small mid-season break for NFL players and many players take those few days off to run home and visit family or to travel and relax but in this current health crisis, taking care of yourself means a lot more.
The Dolphins will come back to work and face the L.A. Rams at home in week eight under CBA rules they have to be given set days off but the Dolphins may want to get their players back into the facility as soon as they can so they can test each of them well before they begin practices for the Rams.
Head coach Brian Flores needs to make it clear that each player is responsible for their own actions and that anyone putting themselves in a bad spot could impact the team and the season. The Patriots are dealing with a Covid situation as are the Falcons and Titans but this all could be avoided by making smart decisions and this week, those smart decisions will need to be made individually while they are away from the rest of the team and the facility.