It’s Tua time! Miami Dolphins name Tua Tagovailoa starter
By Brian Miller
The era of Tua Tagovailoa will begin when the Miami Dolphins get back from their bye week.
Tua Tagovailoa, in a surprising announcement, will start for the Miami Dolphins when the team returns from their bye week against the L.A. Rams.
On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa got to take the field for the final series against the Jets and it now seems as though head coach Brian Flores wanted him to get some field work before he started him. It’s unclear why the sudden change in direction especially given the fact that the Dolphins are thick in the playoff picture.
Miami is second in the division and just outside of the playoff teams but they have winnable games the next six weeks and maybe that played into the decision to put Tua on the field and bench Fitzpatrick.
As excited as fans were for the one series Sunday, they are going to go crazy when Tua hits the field in two weeks and takes his first reps as the team’s starter. There has been a building fire to get Tua on the field and reports last week expressed a divide between coaches and management about when he should take over.
While that was just a rumor, maybe there was a little bit of smoke given the fact that Brian Flores seemed adamant that Tua wasn’t ready. Now, a week and one series later he is? Regardless of the reason, Tua is ready to take over or at least will take over. Right or wrong it’s time to see what he has.