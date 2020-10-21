Maybe Tua Tagovailoa can thank Robert Hunt for the promotion
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have promoted Tua Tagovailoa but could Robert Hunt be part of that reason?
Over the last two games, second-round draft pick Robert Hunt has been starting at right tackle and now the Dolphins have promoted Tua Tagovailoa.
Could this be a simple coincidence? Most likely yes but the thought isn’t unreasonable. The biggest position on the offensive line is left tackle but with Tagovailoa, that position becomes the right tackle.
Hunt has played very well in his first two NFL games and now he will have the responsibility of blocking for Tua’s blindside. With the bye week, it will give him some time to get ready to understand the simple changes of knowing that Tua won’t be moving in his direction while in the pocket but likely away. It will change the way he blocks but only minimally.
This is an exciting time and the Dolphins will now have four rookies starting on offense. Tua, Hunt, Solomon Kindley, and when he returns, Austin Jackson. That is an impressive draft and the first time in maybe 20 years that four rookies started from a Dolphins draft class.
As for Hunt, his play may have at least helped with the coach’s decision to go in this direction at quarterback. Protecting Tua is going to be important and not just because of his previous injury. Rookie QBs often fail because they are not getting good protection from the offensive line.
This line has been one of the best in recent years and should only get better as the season continues.