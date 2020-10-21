A very early look at a Miami Dolphins 2021 2-round mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins have four picks within the top-50 thanks to the Houston Texans, but who should they select?
After a first round mock draft this past week, I decided to extend it to the second round as the Miami Dolphins own four picks in the top-50, if the season were to end today. These picks include, pick 7 and 38 from the Houston Texans, and pick 14 and 48.
For this mock draft, I used the nflmockdraftdatabase.com mock simulator.
Pick 7 (From Houston): WR Jaylen Waddle, University of Alabama
With Tua Tagovailoa now starting for the Dolphins, and as we wait and see how the offense looks with him at the helm, the need for a speedster is necessary. Yes the Dolphins have Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson, but Waddle can play the slot and take the top off of defenses opening the field for both the run game and the teams other major pass catchers. Tagovailoa and Waddle played together at Bama from 2017-2019, and Waddle even helped the QB become Alabama’s all-time leading passing touchdown leader. With prior playing experience between the two, there should be a smaller learning curve for the duo to get comfortable. Its a win-win situation for both the Phins and Waddle.
Pick 14: IOL Creed Humphrey, University of Oklahoma
The Dolphins went heavy on the offensive line this offseason, but depth is king and Humphrey can play any spot in the interior. Last season, Humphrey could have declared and would have likely been a late first or second round selection and have an immediate impact. This year’s draft, Humphrey, or Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis, could be the first IOL off the board. Whichever the Dolphins select, they could see a huge upgrade in the line at any position.
Pick 38 (From Houston): EDGE Patrick Jones II, University of Pittsburgh
In five games this season, Jones has 7 sacks. These numbers are impressive, but in two of those five games, Jones has put up 3 sacks in each game. The eye-popping sacks numbers are impressive. Jones has the ability to not only sack the QB, but he is also able to bring pressure and make plays. Leading the way for the Pitt D with 19 pressures and 4 QB hits. Pass rushing helps a secondary, and you can never have too much pass rush.
Pick 48: RB Najee Harris, University of Alabama
It seemed that a lot of fans were not happy with me pinning Harris as a top-15 selection in my last mock draft. If Harris was ranked higher in the mock simulator, I would have taken him much higher in my own personal preference. Harris ran all over the Georgia Bulldogs defense (31 rushes for 152 yards) that allowed -1 rush yards to Tennessee the week before. He is a threat with the ball in his hands and is reminiscent of the Titans’ Derrick Henry.
Following Sunday’s game against the Texans, Henry, who himself was a second round pick, has 3 200+ rushing yard games since he was drafted in 2015. The rest of the NFL has 4 in that time period. To say Harris is not worthy of being a top-15 pick makes sense due to the quality of running backs coming in, but he should be viewed as a top-10 talent and the top running back overall.