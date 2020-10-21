“Shocked” and “heartbroken” Ryan Fitzpatrick talks about being benched
By Brian Miller
Ryan Fitzpatrick met with the media on a Zoom call today and he didn’t hide his emotions.
Being the ultimate professional, Ryan Fitzpatrick took a media call to talk about his benching in favor of Tua Tagovailoa today.
With comments like “heartbroken” and “shocked”, it was clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick was emotional about the news of his benching in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick spoke to the media today for the first time since the announcement was officially made this morning.
Fitzpatrick has been through this many times before but this time, it was different. Fitzpatrick told the media that he “felt like this was my team” and it pretty much was. While the fans are celebrating the change and Tua prepares to make his first NFL start, the human side of the business will often dim the mood of excitement.
Knowing that eventually, this would happen, Fitzpatrick carried the team on his shoulders for two seasons. He conceded the starting job last to Josh Rosen but that didn’t last too long. This time around, clearly in the hunt for the post-season, Fitzpatrick didn’t see this coming at all.
While news circulated the internet yesterday that a change was being made, neither Fitzpatrick nor Tagovailoa knew 100% until they both talked one-on-one with Brian Flores. The fact that Fitzpatrick found out through the rumor mill was not what was intended but Fitzpatrick handled that the way he always has. With class.
Fitzpatrick is rooting for Tagovailoa who compared his relationship with Fitzpatrick as a “father and son” type situation. There is no anger from Fitzpatrick, just disappointment but again, he knew this was coming eventually. Just maybe not so soon.
Throughout his entire career, Fitzpatrick has been a competitor so he should be at least a little shocked and upset by the move but it is a business and he knows that as well.