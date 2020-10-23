Miami Dolphins shouldn’t be thinking Jordan trade, they should trade him
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Jordan Howard but what they should be doing is actively shopping him.
I suppose it is all in the wording. According to Albert Breer on SI.com, the Dolphins are willing to listen to offers for Jordan Howard ahead of the November 3rd NFL trade deadline but what we should be hearing is that the Dolphins are actively trying to move him.
Howard has been inactive the last two games, a healthy scratch at that. He has looked horrible in the few appearances he has made on the field and is being greatly outplayed by Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida which really doesn’t say too much since Howard isn’t getting on the field.
A big free agent signing, Howard inked a $9 million two-year deal during free agency and we though the running back unit would instantly improve with him here but for whatever reason, Howard isn’t making the impression that most felt he would.
There isn’t much value in Howard and the Dolphins would be lucky to get a player for player trade or at best a 6th round draft pick. More likely, the Dolphins will have to accept a trade that involves them eating most if not all of the guaranteed portions of the contract.
Making it worse for the Dolphins, the market for running backs is nothing like it used to be and as more teams use multi-rotational systems, featured backs are not as prevalent as a decade go. Howard also has done himself no favors by not looking anything like a capable back in Miami’s offense when given the chance.
In all likelihood, the Dolphins will end up keeping Howard inactive until an injury forces their hand and then cutting him in the off-season. A move that will save a little over $4 million in cap space for 2021.