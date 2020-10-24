Week Seven: NFL Games to watch during the Miami Dolphins bye week
By Pablo Rosero
Here are the NFL games to watch as the Miami Dolphins hit their bye week.
Even with the Miami Dolphins not playing football in week 7, there are still multiple games that have can have an impact to their season.
Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New York Jets (0-6)
1:00 PM ET
Some of the most important games for Dolphins fans to keep an eye on all season long are division games, and everyone is important. The Bills have been one of the best teams in the AFC this season dropping back-to-back games against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets on the other hand have struggled all season long and do not seem likely to pull off the upset here. Buffalo may take a bigger lead in the division over the Dolphins, but it doesn’t seem impossible for them to close it down the line.
Green Bay Packers (5-1) at Houston Texans (1-5)
1:00 PM ET
The Dolphins own the Texans 1st and 2nd rounder so fans should be actively rooting against them as if they were in the division. The Packers were held to their worst outing last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being held to 10 points. The Texans have played better since the firing of Bill O’Brian, but have still allowed 42 points last week. Green Bay should take care of business and help the Dolphins have a higher pick in the draft.
San Francisco 49ers (3-3) at New England Patriots (2-3)
4:25 PM ET
The Patriots are under .500 and Dolphins fans rejoice. After a devastating loss for the Pats against the Broncos, it would be shocking if they feel at home back to back weeks. The 49ers, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a 2-3 start with hopes of the playoffs even with all their injuries. This game should be a lot more competitive than their records, but there are playoff implications for both sides.
Sunday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks (5-0) at Arizona Cardinals (4-2)
8:20 PM ET
This game doesn’t have many implications for the Dolphins, but football is football. This game features two of the better offenses in all of football, as well as current MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson. These defenses are also among some of the worst in the league, so it should be a fun shootout.
Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears (5-1) at Los Angeles Rams (4-2)
8:15 PM ET
The Dolphins and Rams face off week 8 in what is expected to be the debut of rookie first round pick Tua Tagovailoa. Watching the Rams on Monday night football will allow Dolphins fans to see what they will be facing the following week. This game is likely to focus on the Rams potent offense vs the Bears strong defense.