Miami Dolphins players leave no doubt that Tua Tagovailoa is their guy
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have a new QB Sunday when Tua Tagovailoa begins his career.
Now starting for the Miami Dolphins, number one, Tua Tagovailoa. And with that the locker room goes wild? Yes, the players are behind him.
Last week we heard a rumble that some players within the Dolphins organization were both skeptical and worried about Tua and his first start. One local beat writer said that a source told him, Tua was “o.k.” at best and wondered why he was going to start.
That local beat writer might be right but we will never know who those players were. What we do know is that more and more players are coming out in favor of Tua publicly with a lot of them coming from the defensive side of the ball.
As Miami fans have been riding the Tua hype-train for a while now, hearing the players calling out their QB makes it more exciting. I still want to see him on the field and want to know what he is but you can’t dismiss what the players are saying.
Emmanuel Ogbah called him incredible, “”that kid is incredible man. i’m looking forward to going out there and playing with him.” He also said that being around him, you wouldn’t know that he was a rookie. That’s a pretty good compliment coming from a guy that has been watching him from the other side of the ball. He wasn’t and isn’t the only one.
This seems to be the consensus of the players that have been spoken to about Tua. If they had a bad opinion of him we know they wouldn’t say so but would have been more of a “Yeah, we need to see what he can do” type of guys. So far, no one has.
This ramps up the excitement level considerably and Brian Flores is not too worried about what happens if his star QB bombs his first time out. When asked about the team make-up should that happen, he said that this team lifts each other up so he doesn’t see a locker room issue.
There are six more days between now and Sunday and it is only going to pick up speed as the week rolls on.