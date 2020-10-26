Why should the Miami Dolphins turn to Tua Tagovailoa now?
The Miami Dolphins have turned to Tua Tagovailoa because it is after all a business.
It seems the more of a Tua Tagovailoa fan you are the easier it is to forget this, the NFL is a business first and foremost.
I know I often do and have to remind myself it is a business. And it is not just any business, it is among the most popular out there. Just look at the television ratings, it is always a leading indicator going up against any other form of entertainment, sports, or otherwise.
If attendance falters at stadiums across the nation, TV ratings should pick up the slack. The Miami Dolphins have made a capacity set to hold off at 13,000 fans but have only been drawing 11.000. I’m not implying this move is over just 2.000 fans not attending games.
Will those extra 2.000 fans round out the attendance numbers now that Tua is the starter? We will have to wait and see. My guess is it will.
Back to TV ratings, have a look at this from Barry Jackson, a Miami Herald veteran who covers South Florida’s major sports teams including your Miami Dolphins.
Of course, like most anything NFL related this might be one factor of many, to be starting Tua now. There is some speculation that this move was predetermined to take place after the bye week. It got moved some four weeks or so up due to rescheduling from other teams having COVID-19. The swapping of bye weeks for teams affected by the virus is connected to the Miami Dolphins somehow, or Roger Goodell is in on having Tua start sooner. Only kidding here, that is much too deep of a rabbit hole.
Many fans trusted Brian Flores not wanting to start Tua. Now many fans are trusting the coach wanting him starting, my self included with that latter part. There must be solid reasoning behind it, and many more positives than negatives. Flores also played his cards right by catching everybody off guard. You can’t take many if any, NFL coaches at face value. My last story was on coach speak, you can read it here.
Best and worst-case scenarios had to be pondered over. And you just know Flores has to have more tricks up his sleeve. Like starting players the Rams won’t be expecting. This could happen from Tua starting and having connections with other players. But I think it will go even deeper down the roster to players not expected, like Lynn Bowden Jr., who is said to have been a focal point for the slant play. He could be the wildcard and the Wildcat.
Have a look at this report from Ian Rapoport stating that Tua practiced well last month. This seems to match up with Flores saying his thoughts that Tua wasn’t game ready, and had medical concerns just before he made that statement. Coach speak makes you scratch your head.
A concern over Tua starting has been and should be the offensive line. Not to point a finger, but I’m pointing one now toward Justin Herbert and his nice stat line in his first win, completing 27 of 43 passes for 347 yards, three touchdowns, and a 111.3 rating in a 39-29 win against Jacksonville. This comes with an asterisk, he was without three of his starting linemen, the center, right guard, and right tackle. So after Tua gets settled in, after playing about a handful of games, he might be able to fare the same.
Tua is theoretically a star in the making, the Miami Dolphins are getting recognition on the national stage before he even takes his first starting snaps on the field. If I had to guess, all of his fans are heading for pleasing aspects rather than disappointment.
What about the team output? Will those exceptions stay the same? For now, I feel they should, Ryan Fitzpatrick did an exceptional job to keep the team on that course, and now the stage is set. I can speculate we will be pleasantly surprised. Everything is lining up for it, from the top to the bottom of this organization.