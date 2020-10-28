Ranking the Miami Dolphins active cornerbacks from worst to best
Who are the Dolphins best cornerbacks?
The Miami Dolphins have heavily prioritized defensive backs in their rebuild. Head coach Brian Flores, who played safety in college, learned with the New England Patriots for almost two decades. The Patriots have had one of the best secondaries in the NFL for the last 20 years. He has brought that philosophy to the Miami Dolphins. When it comes to cornerbacks, how does the Dolphins group rank?
Jamal Perry
Jamal Perry, the Dolphins fifth and final active cornerback, plays a combination of special teams and defense. With so many talented cornerbacks ahead of him, it is hard for the coaching staff to find playing time for him. However, he is a good depth piece and plays some very good special teams ball.
Perry was on the team in 2019 after the barrage of injuries to the defense, and gave some contribution to a defense that was not horrible in the second half of the season. He recorded one interception and six pass deflections last season. He also made a few plays in the run game with two tackles for loss.
While he may not be a starting caliber cornerback, Perry brings value to the roster with his special teams ability. With this team placing such a big emphasis on defensive backs, it should be expected that Perry is someone they may look to improve upon next off-season.