Miami Dolphins hold off late Rams charge to get over .500
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are over .500 after beating the L.A. Rams at home.
For the first time in the Brian Flores era, the Miami Dolphins are over .500 after his defense led the Dolphins to a big home victory.
The thought of the Miami Dolphins being at .500 almost midway through the season is crazy. Yet, here we are. Today’s game was easily the result of great defensive play. From Andrew Van Ginkel and Kyle Van Noy to huge a game by both Emmanuel Ogbah and Elandon Roberts, the Dolphins kept the Rams on their heals for almost the entire game.
The Rams however stayed in the game late. The Dolphins offense was completely inept the entire game with only one series leading to a touchdown drive and one other series that started on the Rams 2 yard line and ended on a one-play score.
Miami’s offensive woes should be a reason for concern given the fact that Tua Tagovailoa didn’t look great but at the same time, he wasn’t given a lot of real opportunities to make plays, had players drop perfect passes, and Chan Gailey called an atrocious game.
Overall, we still don’t know what Tua can do as a quarterback but we do know that he can take a big hit. In fact, it took two plays for Tua to take his first big hit since having his hip dislocated last November while at Alabama.
Miami remains two games behind the Bills who beat the Patriots today and the two teams will face off in the final week of the season. Next week the Dolphins will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.