Miami Dolphins Malcolm Perry is active for the first time
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to start Tua Tagovailoa for the first time and Malcolm Perry isn’t inactive.
The Miami Dolphins released their inactive list for today’s game against the Rams and Malcolm Perry will get his first chance to hit an NFL field.
The Dolphins drafted Perry in the 7th round of last April’s draft. The versatile Swiss Army Knife can line up at running back, slot receiver, and quarterback which will make the Dolphins offense a little more open in terms of the scheme.
Is this what the change we have been waiting for offensively? Maybe but while eyes are all on Tua, naturally, the fact Perry is going to see some action is exciting as well.
Miami will once again have Jordan Howard inactive. Howard has been a healthy scratch the last few games and the Dolphins are trying to trade him to anyone who will take him. Howard will be joined by Chandler Cox who appears to be a healthy scratch as well, his first time this season.
Another Dolphins draft pick will not share the spotlight today. DE/DT Jason Strowbridge will remain inactive for the 8th straight week. RB Salvon Ahmed is also on the inactive list as well and CB Jamal Perry rounds out the group.
For the Rams, RB Raymond Calaish, offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson will all sit out today.
Perry is obviously the name that has Miami Dolphins excited that isn’t named Tua. He gets his shot today because Lynn Bowden, Jr. will miss the game following the birth of his first child earlier in the week.