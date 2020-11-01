Miami Dolphins have owned the Rams in the past but today matters more
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins have owned the Rams in the past but today matters more.
The Miami Dolphins are not just beating the L.A. Rams in head to head appearances they have owned them with a whopping 11-2 all-time record.
Today will mark only the 14th time the two franchise have faced off and that includes the Rams stay in St. Louis. It is surprising to learn that the Dolphins have only lost twice in the previous 13 games.
The first loss came way back in 1976 when Miami lost 31 to 28. The 2nd loss came in 2001 when the Rams beat Miami 42-10. Since 2001, the teams have met four times and the Dolphins have won all four.
The last three contests have been very close. The Dolphins have beaten the Rams 16-12, 17-14, and 14-10 in those three contests. While all of that makes for interesting water cooler chatter, today’s game is the one that matters.
The Dolphins enter the contest at 3-3 while the Rams are at 5-2 but if we dig a little into the 2020 Rams season, we see the Rams may not be as good as their record indicates.
The Rams five wins are not all that impressive. They beat the Cowboys by three in week one, beat the Eagles in week two, beat the Giants in week four, beat Washington in week five, and beat Chicago last weekend.
Of those teams, only the Bears were at or above .500 on the year. In fact, four o the Rams five wins come against the NFC East which is the worst division in the NFL with every team now below .500 on the year.
The two losses have come at the hands of the Bills and the 49ers will the Miami Dolphins make it three?
The Rams do have a good defense and looking at the first seven weeks of the season may be a bit unfair in terms of their record. Yes, the NFC East is horrible but they won those games and should have. The Bills loss came in Buffalo and the Bills are a good football team, so are the 49ers, most of the time.
The Dolphins are not a bad football team but the starting of rookie Tua Tagovailoa makes this game interesting because many believe that the Dolphins could win Ryan Fitpzpatrick at QB and may find it harder with Tua’s first start.
Still, we have to wonder if the Rams are ready to play on the east coast, something they tend not do well with especially after the move back to L.A.