Miami Dolphins stay quiet as trade deadline approaches, and they should
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to make any moves by the NFL trade deadline.
With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, November 2nd, the Miami Dolphins are being quiet and they should stay that way.
Jordan Howard is on the trade block but the Miami Dolphins are not going to find anyone willing to take his salary and pony up a reasonable draft pick. Prediction? The Dolphins will release him sometime sooner rather than later. That being said, the Dolphins could just as easily hold on to him since his contract is guaranteed this year.
When it comes to trades, the only other person of any interest is Xavien Howard and the Dolphins are not going to send him packing unless they get a Laremy Tunsil type offer no matter what one local beat writer reported. After this year? That is a different story and will depend on what Miami sees in the draft.
Outside of those two names there isn’t anything on the Dolphins roster that is going to generate enough buzz to send that player to another team. Most of those other players would net late round draft picks at best and the Dolphins really don’t want to part with anyone as they continue the franchise build.
Many fans look around the league and see other players available and that is really fun in terms of speculation but again, the Dolphins would have to be willing to part with their own draft picks and that isn’t going to happen. In some respects you can blame Tua Tagovailoa for that.
Tua hasn’t started a game yet, or he may be playing right now depending on when I post this. The Dolphins need to see what he has so they can build around him in the draft. ESPN touched on this subject according to some on Twitter who actually watch ESPN. Miami has two first-round picks in 2021 and two 2nd round picks as well and those selections are going to be used to build around Tua and stack the defense.
Miami can’t afford to move their mid-round picks right now because those are great spots for receivers and running backs if they are passed in the first two rounds. These are the spots where quality linemen should be found as well.
The Miami Dolphins would do much better by staying out of trades this year.
To put it more simply, the Dolphins may not know what they need for next year until they can evaluate Tua. That means they are not going to make a big play for receiver help or a top running back prospect or anyone else for that matter. This is the team they are going to finish the season with. If they can get get a pick for Howard, they will do it. If they get a “WOW” package for Howard they will internally look at it but in reality, don’t expect anything from the Dolphins between now and Tuesday afternoon. It just doesn’t make any sense.