Isaiah Ford heads from the Miami Dolphins to Patriots in trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins swung a trade today and are sending Isaiah Ford to the Patriots.
It is rare to see the Miami Dolphins make a trade within the division but that is exactly what is happening as they send Isaiah Ford north.
Ford will join the Patriots where it hasn’t gone too bad for Dolphins cast-offs. The Dolphins once traded Wes Welker and that worked out well for both the Patriots and Welker. Miami has decent receivers and it appears they are ready to get Lynn Bowden, Jr. and Malcolm Perry more involved as well.
Ford has done well enough in Miami given the fact that he has overcome a lot of obstacles including an early IR due to an injury that wiped his rookie season out and has battled from being cut to being signed to the practice squad to making the 53 man roster.
In his three seasons with the Dolphins, including his one game during his rookie season, Ford, a 7th round pick in 2018, has made 41 receptions on 65 targets for 428 yards but has never got into the endzone.
The Patriots are in need of receiver help in a bad way. Having dropped to 3-5 on the season, the Patriots desperately are looking to fix their roster and while Ford is not likely going to make them immediate competitors he will at least help the Patriots at the position.
There hasn’t been any word yet on what the compensation for Ford will be but it is likely a late-round draft pick at best.
With Ford now heading to the Patriots, the Dolphins could be looking to add Antonio Calloway to the active 53. The talented receiver was released off his suspension following last weekend’s game and is now eligible to practice and play.
UPDATE: The Dolphins will receive a 7th round 2022 draft pick from the Patriots for Ford. I guess something is better than nothing? Still seems rather odd.