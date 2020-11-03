Miami Dolphins player power rankings midway through the 2020 season
By Pablo Rosero
In the first game of the Tua Era, the Miami Dolphins offense sees very little production after a defense-heavy game.
In the Dolphins 28-to-17 defensive trashing of the Los Angeles Rams, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were unable to muster up much offense producing only 145 yards on 48 plays.
Tagovailoa became the first Dolphins first-round Quarterback to win in his debut game, you can read the article below. In his debut game, he threw for 93 yards with 1 touchdown, and was sacked once losing a fumble in the process.
While being super limited on offense, thanks to the strong defense and special teams outing, the Dolphins offensive skill players all take a step back this week, but one player is starting to show his worth.
1. RB Myles Gaskin
18 carries, 48 yards, 1 rushing TD, 6 targets, 3 receptions, 16 yards
Gaskin has officially taken center stage as the Dolphins workhorse and also starts the new era as Tagovailoa’s favorite target. Gaskin had the most touches and targets in this game and while his numbers are not eye popping, it stands out when you understand the game flow.
2.WR DeVante Parker
2 targets, 1 reception, 3 yards, 1 touchdown
Parker’s only catch of the game resulted in the first career touchdown pass of Tagovailoas career. In a game where there were only two offensive touchdowns by the Dolphins offense, stat line should not be the norm. Expect Parker to get more involved next week against the Arizona Cardinals
3. K Jason Sanders
4 for 4 on Extra points
Sanders had a quiet day, but was able to remain perfect on field goals and extra points on the season.
4. WR Preston Williams
5 targets, 2 receptions, 15 yards
Williams was the second highest target player for the Dolphins behind Gaskin. Similar to Parker, game flow limited his opportunities. If the Dolphins find themselves in a shootout, Williams should see targets as Parker draws the other teams top corner.
5. TE Mike Gesicki
2 targets, 1 reception, 8 yards
Gesicki has struggled in more games than he’s boomed in. If the Dolphins want to hit their full potential, Gesicki should be more involved. Once again, his poor stat line was a product of game flow, for all of these players this should not remain constant.