Strained MCL to keep Myles Gaskin off the Miami Dolphins field
By Brian Miller
Myles Gaskin suffered a strained MCL and that injury is going to keep him out.
The Miami Dolphins will not have running back Myles Gaskin on the field for at least three weeks after he strained his MCL.
Perhaps the injury to Gaskin is the reason the Miami Dolphins made a trade with the Chiefs for DeAndre Washington today. The Dolphins sent an undisclosed late pick to the Chiefs for the former 5th round pick.
Gaskin was a surprise starter in week one and has held the position through eight weeks of the season. Now that he will be out, the Dolphins will likely have to elevate Jordan Howard to the active gameday roster to replace him. Matt Breida will take on a bigger role for certain but he isn’t likely the guy to handle a full workload.
Miami’s running back unit is not very deep with Salvon Ahmed also in the mix. Ahmed was signed off waivers earlier this season but has not been active on Sundays. The rookie may get his shot this week but I would bet Howard gets the nod first.
Gaskin is going to be missed as he has become the featured back for Miami. He has 387 yards on 100 carries this year and has scored twice. He has added 35 receptions as well. Gaskin needs to get back on the field and he needs to do better. His field vision needs to be sharper as well.
Gakin’s longest run in his career is only 21 yards and Miami needs a bigger threat. With four more draft selections in the first two rounds of next years draft, it is possible we see them draft a runner early.