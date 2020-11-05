Miami Dolphins defense has elite potential set for the future
By Carter Giggy
The Miami Dolphins have an average age of 25 years old and their defense is already shining bright.
After a breakout performance against Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins defense is starting to turn up the heat for opposing offenses.
This is the third straight game (and fourth out of the last five) that the Dolphin’s defense has held their opposition to less than 20 points. Miami currently ranks first in the league in points per game defensively.
One of the biggest surprises on either side of the ball for Miami, has to be Eric Rowe.
In a secondary with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, it’s tough to stand-out, however Rowe has done that and more for the Dolphin’s secondary.
Rowe has a PFF grade of 68.4, nearly cracking PFF’s list of top 25 corner’s in the league. Very impressive for what arguably is the Dolphin’s 3rd best cornerback.
Emmanuel Ogbah has proved to be a key acquisition, as he is T-2nd in sacks this year, with 7.
Second to only Aaron Donald.
None the less, Brian Flores’s defense is coming into form and you could argue this Dolphin’s defense is the best it’s been since in a very long time.
Looking forward to this weekend, Miami is traveling to Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.
The Cardinals are 5-2, with quality wins over the 49er’s and Seahawks, however they have losses to the 3-4 Lions and the 3-5 Panthers.
It’s fair to say Arizona is a wild card. While they are 5-2, the Cardinal’s opponents up until this point this year have a record of 20-33.
If you take a look at the Dolphin’s three losses this year, all come to mobile quarterbacks. Cam Newton, Josh Allen, and Russell Wilson.
The key this weekend for Miami is to keep Kyler Murray in the pocket. Murray likes to escape the pocket and create plays similar to Russel Wilson.
With this comes some mistakes. Murray has the fourth most interceptions from quarterbacks this year with seven. Miami will have to force, and take advantage of those mistakes to come out with a victory.