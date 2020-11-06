Eric Rowe is having a quietly good season for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are getting a lot of production from their defensive players but Eric Rowe is silently having one of the best seasons of them all.
The Dolphins added Eric Rowe ahead of the 2019 season and his year started off rather unimpressively. Through eight games so far in 2020, Rowe has established himself as one of the better safeties in the league.
Rowe was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft but his time in Philadelphia lasted only one year before he was moved to the Patriots in a trade that would send a 2018 4th round pick to the Eagles. Rowe’s connection to Miami however dates back to 2015.
The Dolphins traded their 2nd round pick in 2015 along with a 5th round pick to the Eagles. The Eagles used that 2nd round pick on Rowe. Miami received the Eagles 2nd rounder and used it on Jordan Phillips. The two 5th round picks netted Bobby McCain and Tony Lippett.
As the circle goes, Rowe ended up in NE where he played under Brian Flores. In 2019, the Dolphins added Rowe on a 1 year deal worth $3.5 million but in December of 2019 the Dolphins believed that they had a player ready to anchor their safety position. Miami extended Rowe on a 3-year deal worth $18 million. In hindsight, it’s a bargain.
This year, Eric Rowe has stepped up as the secondary leader for the Dolphins.
Rowe has one interception and dropped two others. He has 38 tackles with 28 of those solo. Statistically, his numbers are not that impressive but his overall play providing run support and pass defense has been very good. He has nine passes defended so far this season.
Rowe seems to be getting better each week and that is a good thing because the Dolphins need him to be at peak form later this year when they face the toughest parts of their schedule. This week, he will be faced with keeping Kyler Murray in check.