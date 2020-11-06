Miami Dolphins get a heavy dose of the SEC in this three-round mock
By Pablo Rosero
Three SEC players go to the Miami Dolphins with their first five picks.
The Miami Dolphins hold five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft and this year could see an SEC focus in those rounds.
The start to the Tua Tagovailoa era started off with a defensive bang as the Miami Dolphins sacked the Los Angeles Rams 28-17. This was a big defensive and special team win and shows that the Dolphins have made major strides compared to last season.
This offseason’s additions are showing why the Dolphins went out and spent the money as Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, and Emmanual Ogbah showed off.
While it is still too early to judge the switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa, a win’s a win and the Dolphins will look to build off of this win. However, there are still areas where the Dolphins can improve and this 3-round mock draft aims to solve these issues.
This mock draft was created using NFLmockdraftdatabase.com’s mock draft simulator.
Round 1, Pick 4
Penn State LB Micah Parsons
As the Houston Texans continue their awful season, the Dolphins benefit the absolute most. After what the Dolphins defense did in this past week’s win, Parsons would be a pick based on best players than need. However, Parson would have a chance to become an elite player on this roster.
As he opted to leave school to train for the draft, he leaves having a career stat line of 99 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 6.6 forced fumbles. At Penn State, Parsons showcased his athleticism as both a pass rusher and even in coverage.
A solid comparison for Parson as he aims to be a top-5 pick in the draft is the Denver Broncos Von Miller. Coming out of Texas A&M Miller was a dynamic athlete and pass rusher that made an immediate impact for Denver and would even go on to be named Super Bowl MVP. If Parson could take advantage of the rest of the Dolphins block eating interior defensive lineman, he could see a double-digit sack season his rookie year.