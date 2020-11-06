Miami Dolphins playing Tua Tagovailoa in case they need to replace him
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are only playing Tua Tagovailoa to see if they need to replace him.
Tua Tagovailoa apparently is on a 10 game audition and if he sucks, he could be out of here to start the 2021 season, according to a report.
The Miami Dolphins are so unsure about the abilities of Tua Tagovailoa that they apparently are giving him 10 games to prove he is worth the 5th overall pick they gave him. If we read into the report, coming in a moment, then the Dolphins must have huge regrets over passing on Justin Herbert.
O.k. enough with the BS, this report by, ready, Adam Schefter, has to be absolute garbage.
"Miami wants to know what they have in Tua and if his surgically-repaired hip can hold up . If not, this could turn into a Cardinals situation with the Dolphins one and done with Tua. – Adam Schefter ESPN via Rotoworld.com"
Everytime I read this, I hear crickets. The Dolphins may very well be seeing what they have in Tagovailoa but it is more likely a case of seeing what they need to put around him rather than replace him. Tagovailoa has one game under his belt and while it wasn’t great, it wasn’t entirely his fault.
The Dolphins own the Texans first and second round draft picks and both look to be in the top five of their respective rounds. That being said, Trevor Lawrence isn’t going to happen and it would be surprising if the Texans pick ended up as a top five selection given their schedule down the stretch.
The reality is the Dolphins need to play Tua and get him experience. They could be competing in 2021 and the more experience that Tua gets now, the better he will be in 2021. Obviously Tua has a lot of talent and his teammates all believe he will be a great leader.
The media love to hate on Miami and pretty much always have but this falls under they bit too much category of journalism. What do you think? Is Adam Schefter right or has he simply become another cog in the ESPN spaghetti journalism operations?