Miami Dolphins win big game on the arms and legs of Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are now 5-3 thanks to a big game by Tua Tagovailoa and the defense.
For the first time since 1996 the Miami Dolphins have won a game in Arizona and it took a team effort, a little luck, and some Tua Tagovailoa.
It took the Miami Dolphins 60 minutes to win today in Arizona as the two teams traded scores almost the entire game. Miami started the scoring with a strip sack fumble return for a touchdown and then Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa traded scores off and on the rest of the game but in the end, it was Miami who came up with the luck.
Tua Tagovailoa was unquestionably the star on offense. His pocket presence was on display and most of his passes were on target without the drops that he endured last week. It was in the fourth quarter that he really took the game on his…legs.
The Dolphins fell behind at the start of the fourth and on the ensuing drive, Tua would get Miami in position to tie the game. Then he gave Miami the lead when he escaped the pocket twice and on third down kept it alive by running the ball.
That drive would end in a 50 yard field goal by Jason Sanders who has been amazing in 2020. At the end of the half he punched in a 57 yard field goal, the longest of his career. The 50 yarder gave him 20 consecutive successful attempts, a new Dolphins record. It also gave Miami the lead they needed to win the game.
Murry rushed for over 100 yards but the Dolphins defense never quit and despite giving up 31 points on the day, the defense overcame very bad pass interference calls and Murray’s running ability to shut them down when it mattered most.
Miami’s defense shut down the Cardinals on 4th and 1 that would lead to the 50 yard field goal and stop them on the Cardinals final drive on third and short. That drive ended with a missed field goal that would have tied the game.
Tua led Miami again on a 10 yard drive that ended with 1 yard sneak for Tua giving Miami a first down with less than a minute allowing Tua to take a knee and run out the clock.
This was a huge game and showed that Tua is indeed ready for the NFL.