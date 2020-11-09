Tagovailoa looks good but the Miami Dolphins found an HC in Brian Flores
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa looks good but the Miami Dolphins found a head coach in Brian Flores.
There is a lot of hype surrounding the Miami Dolphins and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but it is Brian Flores who may be a better find.
The Dolphins have been searching forever it seems for that quarterback that can lead the team’s offense but while we count the number of starters that have spanned the bridge from Dan Marino to Tua Tagovailoa, we can also count the head coaches.
Brian Flores continues to look like one of the best hires in Dolphins franchise history. For two weeks now he has enjoyed being over .500 eclipsing the mark last week after beating the Rams. It was his first time over the mark in his head coaching career.
The Miami Dolphins are rebuilding, we all know that and last year the team took their knocks early and played far better late in the season. Entering the 2020 season, we pretty much agreed that this year would be much of the same. Better play, more disciplined, but still molding and shaping.
When it comes to Brian Flores I don’t think anyone truly, deep down inside them, believed the turnaround would be this quick.
Flores’ team is not a 5-3 football team. They are a legit competitor for a playoff spot and possibly the division. Their defense is ranked one of the best in the league and entering Sunday was the best in points allowed. They are making plays, scoring touchdowns, and taking the ball away. There is no quit and that is because Brian Flores knows how to coach.
The only think holding these Dolphins back was the offense but on Sunday we saw what this offense could be. Maybe we saw what this offense actually is. Tagovailoa looked really comfortable in his second week as a starter and Chan Gailey gave him the right play calling to get the team a victory. Tua didn’t disappoint.
What is impressive is that this team, for the most part, is disciplined and that is not something you see in a young football team that is still developing and working on simple things like continuity. Yet, this team is one of the least penalized teams in the league.
That is because of Flores. Flores asked the players to buy into his system and now they see that it works. The players are having fun and are playing harder, they lift each other up and while the media wanted to point out the loss of the locker room if Tua failed, Flores was clear that his team wasn’t like that.
The Dolphins have gone through a lot of head coaches since Don Shula retired. Six full-time coaches to be exact and three interim HCs but none of them came close to what Flores is accomplishing in only his second season with a roster that was built off a scrap heap a year ago.
Flores has the team believing in themselves and they are playing well because of it. No game is easy but the Dolphins schedule for the rest of the year is favorable for a playoff chase and if they make it into the post-season, that would be an incredible job and compliment to Flores.