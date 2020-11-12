Miami Dolphins could be seeing Kalen Ballage this weekend
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins could be facing Kalen Ballage against the Chargers.
The Miami Dolphins didn’t see a need to keep Kalen Ballage around and after a failed trade attempt, Ballage landed with the Chargers.
Miami’s attempt to trade Ballage to the Jets ended with Ballage failing a physical and then being released with a medical settlement. He was later added to the Chargers practice squad and last Sunday, the former 4th round pick made his Chargers debut. It wasn’t a bad one.
Ballage entered the game after their starer, Justin Jackson hurt his knee in the first quarter. Ballage finished the game with 80 plus combined yards and a touchdown. Now the question is whether or not he will get a shot at his former team.
On Monday, the Chargers reverted Ballage back to the practice squad but Jackson is not quite 100% and is a big question for this weekend’s game. He will not practice this week. Backup running back Troymaine Pope was cleared from the concussion protocol and is practicing this week. Joshua Kelly is the other runner on the roster. So will Ballage make it back on the 53 in time for Sunday?
Ballage has an uphill battle to get on the field this week but it bodes well for him that he performed well last Sunday against the Raiders in week 9. The Chargers are going to have to make a decision soon with the game now only a few days away but Ballage knows the Dolphins and that is something that can’t be discounted.