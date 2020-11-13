Miami Dolphins go back to Alabama with first pick in this new mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans are winning and that pushes the Phins draft picks back.
There hasn’t been a Miami Dolphins game as exciting as this past week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, since the team upset the New England Patriots during the last week of the following season. Tua Tagovailoa showed out and showed why he was picked fifth overall, however there were certain glaring holes that it seems obvious that the Dolphins must solve.
Among these needs are running back, especially with Myles Gaskin being out, wideout, linebacker, and pass rush. There were tough decisions that forced me not to solve all these issues in only four rounds, but this draft would give the Phins a much better roster.
The idea of building around Tagovailoa has always been the assumed plan since the 2019 season when the team was tanking for Tua. This week’s mock draft hopes to solve the holes that need to be filled for this team to hit the next level, but similar to other South Florida franchises, this team might be ahead of the curve.
This week’s mock is coming directly from the mock simulator from the good folks at TheDraftNetwork. I was not personally a huge fan of the predictive board over at TDN, but nonetheless, it is a solid mock and great simulator.