Miami Dolphins remain underdogs against 2-7 L.A. Chargers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 5-3 but that means nothing to the national betting lines.
This week the Miami Dolphins will host the 2-7 L.A. Chargers and while Miami has the better record, the Chargers remain the better bet.
This week’s game has around a 2.5 spread with Miami being the underdog. This despite the fact that the Dolphins are playing at home, have a better record, and see the Chargers flying in from across the country. So what is wrong with this picture?
To put it simply no one really believes that what the Miami Dolphins are doing is real. Their wins are flukes at best and while the national media feel the team is trending in the right direction, they are not there yet and that’s o.k. with the Dolphins.
Miami doesn’t need national attention or respect and Brian Flores consistently preaches the one game at a time approach and like Bill Belichick, he doesn’t really spend too much time worrying about what the media has to say. So why should any of us?
When one of the local beat writers makes a living off of dogging the franchise each day, it’s no wonder why the national attention can be so poor. We won’t name the writer, you can figure it out.
Even the NFL isn’t exactly keen on showcasing the Dolphins’ current resurgence. Last week, the Steelers vs. Cowboy’s game was broadcast to most of the country and the NFL was perfectly content leaving Miami and Arizona as a regional telecast.
I don’t bet on football outside of fantasy sports but seeing Miami as an underdog at home with a three-game lead over another team is beyond crazy in my opinion.
NOTE: Lines change daily and following the posting of this article, the Dolphins are now -1.5 favorites.