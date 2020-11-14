Miami Dolphins: 5 free agents who could be gone in 2021
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in the hunt for a playoff position but these five free agents may not be around in 2021.
Free agents come and go and the Miami Dolphins will have a lot of decisions to make after this season is over with their own impending veterans.
According to Spotrac.com, the Dolphins have 19 players scheduled to be free agents at the end of the 2020 season. Of those players, five are exclusive rights free agents. The rest are all unrestricted.
Naturally, the Dolphins are not going to let all of them just walk away but as the Dolphins continue to rebuild the roster, some of these players will not make it to see what the team can do in year three of this build. Here are five veteran impending free agents that may not be back next season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick – QB
Fitzpatrick is an interesting player in that he is at the end of his career and still wants to play. There are not many teams that will offer him a chance to start and that limits his options as a free agent. If he does in fact opt to play another season he will get calls from around the league looking for a quality back-up.
The Dolphins are not to be ruled out in this either. Fitzpatrick has a good relationship with Brian Flores and has been a mentor to Tua Tagovailoa but the Fitzpatrick era in Miami as a starter is over barring injury and it would be surprising to not see him test the waters one last time.