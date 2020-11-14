Miami Dolphins offensive power rankings heading into the Chargers game
By Pablo Rosero
With major injuries plaguing the Miami Dolphins offense, who can we expect to step against the L.A. Chargers?
In the Miami Dolphins second game in the Tua Tagovailoa era, they managed to outlast the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray in a 34-31 shootout that left all fans sitting on the edge of their seats.
While the Dolphins were able to outlast the Cardinals, their defense and special teams were once again major parts of the big victory. However, the offense looked much better in this week’s game compared to the previous week’s matchup against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams defense.
While the team was missing lead running back Myles Gaskin and backup Matt Breida, the passing game was efficient under Tua Tagovailoa. With DeVante Parker,Mike Gesicki, Mack Hollins, and Preston Williams, until he left the game with a leg injury that landed him on the IR, the team’s pass game was a major part of this game.
Heading into the first matchup of Tagovailoa vs Justin Herbert, the Phins will need the offense to show up once again and play hard in order to beat a Los Angeles Chargers team whose record does not represent the talent that the team has in store. The team will especially need their guys to step up with Williams and Gaskin still on the injured reserve.
These five players both played a major role in the Phins win against the Cardinals and should also have a big role heading into their week 10 matchup.
5. Matt Breida
Bredia was unfortunately out this past weekend against the Cardinals and missed practice this past Wednesday with a hamstring injury.
On the brightside, Breida practiced on Thursday and is expected to be ready to play, according to Rotoworld Football on twitter.
Breida may have not been great this year when he’s played, but in a game where he can both run and catch the ball his skill set is valuable. With Gaskin out for at least another two games, Breida will have to fill in the presumed workhorse role.
Even if Jordan Howard is given the goal line and short yardage carries, Breida should get a majority of the snaps and targets from the running back position with even Savion Ahmed looking at possibly getting more touches.
We know what Breida can do with his blazing speed as a runner and pass catcher, but in a game and season where our future is our quarterback, will it be worth keeping Breida in as a workhorse and trust him to pass block for Tagovailoa.
While we still are not entirely sure if Breida will play or not this week, it should be expected that he will play a large role if he is able to suit up.