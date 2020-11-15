Miami Dolphins should root for the Browns today and other obvious games
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to root for the Browns today and other obvious games to watch.
Miami Dolphins fans get a week off from laughing at Adam Gase as he has a bye week and miraculously hasn’t been fired yet.
Today is week ten of the NFL season, it’s amazing how quickly this year is flying by. Only seven more weeks of football remain and pretty soon we will be looking at playoff scenarios and who needs to win or lose for the Dolphins to have a shot. We can take an early look today.
The win over the Titans by the Colts on Thursday may have knocked the Dolphins off the “If the season ended today” playoff list but guess what? The season doesn’t end today. Here is who we can root for outside of the Dolphins game against the Chargers.
Root for the Browns over the Texans.
This is one of those “obvious” choices but hey, some people don’t like the Browns. I’m one of them. After spending a lot of my life in Texas, I tend not do root against the Texans prior to this year when they are not facing the Dolphins. It’s not that I root for them, just not actively rooting against them. I am however not a Browns fan. At all. I spent more time in the Cleveland area than any other in my 51 years and frankly, I love watching them lose.
This year, however, I have to root for the Browns. Miami’s draft selections are partially dependant on how many losses the Texans have so “Let’s Go Browns!”
The Bills need to start losing.
Today the run-happy Josh Allen will lead his Bills against the run-happy Kyler Murray and with the Bills holding a 1.5 game lead over Miami, today’s game is the 2nd of our “obvious” games to watch. The Bills losing today would trim that lead to one game but the Bills have yet to have their bye week. If the Dolphins can win and win during that bye, we could be looking at a late-season stretch for the division. A loss today could help that acceleration. Last week, Kyler Murray pouted his way off the field after the loss and never shook hands with Tua Tagovailoa. Maybe he is still pissed off.
Rooting for the Miami Dolphins is easy but it gets tougher when you want both teams to lose.
Ravens or Patriots? Tough to choose!
In tonight’s game the Ravens and Patriots will square off. The Ravens are still behind the unbeaten Steelers in their division and we should root for the Bengals to beat the Steelers but we know that’s not going to happen. That leaves us with these two.
If Dolphins fans are looking this early at the playoffs, then it makes sense for fans to root for the Patriots to give the Ravens another loss on the year sending them to 6-3 and a potential AFC tie with the Dolphins. Those Wild Card slots are going to be valuable.
On the other hand, it’s the Patriots and if they never scored a point in the NFL from now until the time they implode and move to another city, I will be fine with that. So pick your poison because in this case, it’s all poison!
Woody Johnson vs. Adam Gase
It’s the bye week but we can still have fun at the expense of New York, right? Traditionally teams fire their head coaches during the bye week but Adam Gase so far has managed to survive. So what we need is for Johnson to have a face to face with Gase and sign him to a five year guaranteed coaching contract. O.k. it’s worth a shot! Enjoy today’s games because it’s TUA TIME!