Extending Zach Sieler, the Miami Dolphins showing reward for tough play
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have signed Zach Sieler through the 2023 season.
Zach Sieler has become a big part of the Miami Dolphins defense and since they are playing so well, it only makes sense to get them extended.
Today the Dolphins made the first move towards making sure this defense stays together. Zach Sieler was supposed to be a back-up who would substitute and rotate but he has been an integral part of the Dolphins defense and has done a great job on the outside.
The Dolphins announced the signing on Twitter a short while ago.
Sieler was drafted in the 7th round by the Baltimore Ravens but in 2019, the Dolphins claimed him off waivers and it was another smart move by Chris Grier.
Seiler has appeared in all nine of the Dolphins games this year and started four of them. He has 2.5 sacks and 26 tackles. He has also added 10 quarterback hits. His play continues to improve and he is doing well containing the edge and collapsing the pocket.
Zach Sieler now has some insurance in his career that is well deserved.
Miami’s defense is ranked near the top in the NFL in many statistical categories and finally the rest of the league and the mainstream media is taking notice. The Dolphins have held their opponents in check the last five weeks and it is no surprise that the team is 5-0 in those games. Miami has not lost since early October.
There are plenty of players that the Dolphins will need to start thinking about extensions for that may not be household names but are contributing with consistently good play. Sieler is the first of those and hopefully, there will be more as the season continues.