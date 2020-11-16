These five Miami Dolphins were pivotal in Sunday’s win
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are sitting at 6-3 after beating the Chargers on Sunday.
It takes a team effort to win a football game and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores preaches it but on Sunday, these five players stood out.
Another fast start had the Dolphins leading 14-0 before an errant snap by Ted Karras gave the Chargers early life. Miami played well, again, in all three phases of the game. Something that Tua Tagovailoa talked about after the game.
Indeed, for the third consecutive week, the Dolphins are making plays in all three phases and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. This is the new Miami Dolphins and they are well-coached and well prepared. Still, there are players that rise above, even in a team game. On Sunday, these five players did just that.
Jakeem Grant
With Preston Williams on IR, Matt Breida injured, Myles Gaskin on IR, and Isaiah Ford now in New England, the Dolphins depth in the passing game, especially at the receiver spot is not very deep. Grant has been special in the return game but on Sunday, he made an impact offensively, and on the special teams unit.
Grant’s numbers were not in the 100-yard range but when you compile how he gave the Dolphins great field position on returns and his impact as a receiver, four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown, Grant was an impact on Sunday.