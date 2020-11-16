Miami Dolphins cutting Jordan Howard was long overdue
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finally cut Jordan Howard.
The Miami Dolphins have released Jordan Howard who has spent four of the last five weeks inactive on Sundays. It was overdue.
In March, the Dolphins gave Howard a nice free agent contract that paid him $4.75 million guaranteed this season. His two-year deal could have cost the Dolphins almost $10 million but no one expected Howard to be back next season. His $5 million next year will now go back on the salary cap in full for 2021.
Howard has not only looked bad when he has been on the field, he hasn’t looked as though he wanted to be there. He was not running with the power that made him a name in the NFL and at times he looked like he was going through the motions.
In training camp, Howard didn’t look like he was ready and he lost his starting job, one that was handed to him upon his arrival, to Myles Gaskin. Now with Salvon Ahmed stepping up there simply isn’t a need for Howard.
Howard will likely find a home in the league but it is unclear if there is any way the Dolphins can get back any of their money, they probably won’t and if Howard does sign with another team it will probably be for league minimum.
Howard has appeared in five games this season. He has four touchdowns on the season all coming on the goalline. He a total of 28 carries for 33 yards with one reception for minus three. If his stats were not bad enough, Howard has only taken 50 offensive snaps the entire season.
Last year, Howard spent a season with the Eagles where he wasn’t productive either. He rushed 119 times for only 525 yards with six scores.
Miami made a mistake and it has become clear that the Dolphins recognize their mistakes and immediately move on from them rather than keep them around.