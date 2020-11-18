Ja’Marr Chase leads SEC heavy mock draft for the Miami Dolphins
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins latest mock draft is going SEC.
While the Miami Dolphins find themselves in the playoff race, they still look to add elite talent in the draft thanks to Houston’s continual struggles.
Miami Dolphins fans may not be happy that we are looking ahead towards draft season thanks to a current five game win streak and 0.5 games out of first place. However, thanks to the Houston Texan’s latest loss, there are many reasons to start keeping an eye on the current college landscape.
The first reason to keep your eye on the current college landscape is owning the Texans first round pick. With the amount of talent in this draft, and the type of talent within the top-10, it is good to follow and see what possible avenue Chris Grier, Brian Flores and company decide to go in.
Another reason is track record. Let’s take a look at what current impact players the Dolphins have drafted since Grier and Flores took over the front office.
The 2019 draft class featured current key contributors in defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, running back Myles Gaskin.
The 2020 draft class featured current key contributors in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, offensive tackle Robert Hunt, offensive guard Solomon Kinedley, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, safety Brandon Jones, wideout Malcom Perry.
This only includes the team’s draft classes and not their additions of undrafted free agents such as Preston Williams and Nik Needham.
Now this brings us to what the team could do in finding instant contributors in the 2021 draft class. With that being said, this week’s mock draft was done using the mock draft simulator from the fine folks at ProFootballNetwork.com.
Let’s dive in.