Miami Dolphins move up in mid-November power rankings
Lots of changes, including a Miami Dolphins bump, in the latest power rankings.
The Miami Dolphins are moving up in the NFL and it is showing in the power-rankings. Miami is moving up but where will they land? Here is our mid-November ranks.
This was originally supposed to be a “halftime” power rankings but “life happens” so it’s a week late. Unlike other power rankings, you will see on other sites, think Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, our readers here get an unbiased perspective. To arrive at these rankings, I have taken into account the record, level of competition, and recent results. If you want to see what was said after the first month of the season, feel free to check out my “First Quarter Power Rankings”.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0)
It was hard to put the Steelers ahead of the Chiefs because I believe, deep down, that the Chiefs are the better team. That said, you can’t argue with an undefeated record. (After all, “you play to win the game”-Herm Edwards) A close call versus the Dallas Cowboys hopefully served as a wake-up call but they have still had road wins versus the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens; regardless of fan attendance/lack of home-field advantage.
Previously Ranking: 6
2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)
After a week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs have reeled off four straight victories. Sure the ‘strength of schedule’ hasn’t been incredibly difficult over that span but they have still looked like the team that won the Super Bowl this past season. With road games versus the Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins we will get a better gauge of where the 2020 Chiefs stand over the next month.
Previous Ranking: 1
3. New Orleans Saints (7-2)
After a couple of early losses to good teams (Packers and Raiders), the Saints have reeled off six straight wins; including a dismantling of the Buccaneers two weeks ago. Drew Brees’ injuries are a big blow but the combined record of the Saints next four opponents is 12-23-1 so that will give the team time to audition Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as Brees’ replacement.
Previous Ranking: 15
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)
If Tom Brady and company didn’t have to play the Saints the team would be 7-1. As it stands, Tampa is playing good ball and get the edge over the Packers in the rankings because of a 38-10 victory in week six.
Previous Ranking: 9
5. Green Bay Packers (7-2)
After getting off to a 4-0 start, the Packers have looked shaky. Besides the blowout loss to the Bucs, the team has also lost to Minnesota and last week needed a 4th quarter TD to sneak by the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
Previous Ranking: 3