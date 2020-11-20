Miami Dolphins fans mourn tragic loss of SB MVP Jake Scott
By Brian Miller
Jake Scott, the Super Bowl MVP of the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated finale has passed away.
Waking this morning, the news announcing the passing of legendary Miami Dolphins safety, Jake Scott, has been front and center, and tragic.
Scott, the original number 13, was one of the best safeties in Miami Dolphins’ history. In Super Bowl VII, Scott intercepted the Redskins Billy Kilmer twice and was an instrumental piece on the defense that kept the Redskins from scoring offensively.
In the years following the SB, Scott and Don Shula, who died in early May, openly feuded which led to Scott being traded to the Redskins for near nothing. Scott and Shula would spend decades not talking to each other but eventually buried the argument.
Scott’s passing is tragic because it was avoidable. At the age of 75, the member of the College Football Hall of Fame was in Georgia when he fell according to a FOX News report that cited fellow teammate Dick Anderson.
The Dolphins also released a statement announcing the passing of Jake Scott.
Scott remains on the Miami Dolphins All-Time list at number two in interceptions. Scott had 35 interceptions from 1970-1975 and 7 fumble recoveries. He was 2nd only to Dick Anderson. He was tied with Anderson for the single-season Dolphins record with eight.
Scott was an incredible teammate and remained part of the annual reunions. Scott is the third high profile member of the 1972 team that passed away this year. Don Shula in May, Jim Kiick passed away in June. They all joined Nick Buoniconti, Bob Kuechenberg, and Hall of Fame center Jim Langer who all passed away in 2019.