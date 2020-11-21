Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa looks to join record books with win Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to Denver and a win would put Tua Tagovailoa in a historical spot.
When the Miami Dolphins head back to Miami, they are hoping that Tua Tagovailoa will have led them to their seventh win of the season.
For Tagovailoa, this weeks game will be just another in the season but a win against the Broncos would put him in the company of Ben Roethlisberger, the only rookie QB in the last 40 years to start his career, 4-0. Tagovailoa has three victories under his belt and that puts him tied with Carson Wentz.
In 2004, Roethlisberger replaced Tommy Maddox after he was injured, during a game against the Ravens that the Steelers lost. The following week, Roethlisberger got his first career start, against the Miami Dolphins. His first pass was intercepted by Patrick Surtain.
The Steeler won that game and would go on to win the next 15 games including his first playoff game. They would lose in the Championship round to the Patriots.
Now, Tua is trying to achieve a similar start to his career but it will not be easy. The Dolphins have to beat Denver on Sunday in Denver. Miami still has the Raiders and Bills on their schedule as well as the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs. They will also have to avoid overlooking the Bengals and Jets.
If Tua were to somehow elevate his out of this world status by beating Roethlisberger’s streak, he would need to win out this year and carry that into the 2021 season. Regardless, the start for Tua Tagovailoa has been a good one and if he can continue this streak, the Dolphins will be looking at a playoff opportunity.