Miami Dolphins uncertain QB situation in Denver on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be playing the Broncos on Sunday but they don’t know the QB yet.
When the Miami Dolphins line up for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, they may not know who the starter will be until hours before the game.
Denver is playing it coy with their QB’s this week as Drew Lock is banged up after a tough game against the Raiders last week. Brett Rypien is set to make the start if Lock can’t go. The problem? Both QBs have been taking first team reps this week in practice.
Lock return to limited practice on Thursday and told the media that he was feeling better every day but head coach Vic Fangio has not announced if Lock will play or not and Lock remains questionable heading into the weekend.
For the Dolphins, it’s a matter of preparing for both QBs. Lock has been erratic and inconsistent but he has also been able to keep his team in games throughout the season so far.
The Broncos have been blown out in two games this year. One against the Chiefs where they lost 43-16 and last weekend to the Raiders, 37-12. In the other games win or lose, Denver has been within seven points.
If Lock can’t go, the Broncos will turn to Rypien. Rypien was undrafted in 2019 after a solid career at Boise State. It was a surprise he wasn’t taken in the later rounds. The Broncos have played the waiver/practice squad game with him since but earlier this year he was activated to back-up Lock.
In September, Rypien got his first action on the NFL field and completed 8 of 9 passes with an interception. In October, he he completed 19 of 31 with two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Jets.
Lock was able to complete the game last week but now it is a wait and see for the Dolphins who will face a banged up QB or an inexperienced one come Sunday.