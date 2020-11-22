Miami Dolphins critical three game stretch starts today in Denver
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are playing winning footbal right now but the next three games will be telling.
Who are the Miami Dolphins? Well we may not know just yet but the in the next three weeks we will surely find out and hopefully we won’t be disappointed.
Today the Dolphins will visit the Broncos in Denver. It is a winnable game on paper. So is next weeks game against the Jets and the next one against the Bengals. These are games that the Dolphins should win. If they don’t, we will know they are not quite ready.
Good football teams beat bad football teams. They don’t let down and they don’t take the weekend off. The ole adage goes, “Any given Sunday” but in reality, that applies to teams that don’t stay focused on the game, don’t execute the play and game plan. They become complacent.
Earlier this week we talked about how Brian Flores‘ coaching skills will be tested moving forward. The Dolphins are winning, the players are playing better but they still have to go out and not buy into the hype. That’s a coaches job to keep them grounded.
The next three games shouldn’t be huge challenges for the Dolphins but this weeks game may be the harder of the three given the location, and the defense that Miami will face. The Broncos do not have the defense they have had the last few years, gutting some of it this past off-season by letting top talent leave in free agency but they can still play good football.
Offensively, the Broncos threat to the Dolphins defense will lie more in the running game which is average in the NFL. Miami’s defense matches up well with the Broncos offense and the Dolphins offense has played far better defenses over the last month but this is still not going to be easy although it should be.
A win today improves the Dolphins to seven wins and three losses and adds one more to their win streak. It will set up another two games that are winnable heading into a final four game stretch against teams that could spoil Miami’s new found path of success. With Kansas City, New England, Las Vegas, and Buffalo standing in their way of a playoff spot, these next three are must win games if the Dolphins want to enter December with a chance not just for a playoff position, but for the AFC East title.