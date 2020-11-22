Miami Dolphins sitting four as game time approaches
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their inactives for today’s game and they will sit four.
One glaring name that is omitted from today’s Miami Dolphins inactive list is Jordan Howard. The staple on the list the last month was released.
Today the Miami Dolphins have a small inactive list against the Denver Broncos. Leading the group is Lynn Bowden, Jr., one of the players Miami traded for before the deadline. The other player they traded for, DeAndre Washington, will also be sitting today’s game out.
Matt Breida will be dressed today as he has recovered from his hamstring issue. His availability makes Bowden and Washington unnecessary. Joining them is tackle Adam Pankey who has been inactive all season. Lastly, fullback Chandler Cox will sit today’s game out as a healthy scratch.
On the other side of field, the Broncos are going to be without linebacker Joe Jones, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers, quarterback Jeff Driskel, CB Kevin Toliver, WR Tyrie Cleveland, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, and DB Duke Dawson.
Starting for the Broncos at quarterback will be Drew Lock who was questionable for the game after being banged up last weekend.
The Dolphins will need to focus on forcing Lock to make quick throws while taking away the Broncos running game. The Dolphins are in a good position heading into this game but they will need to play smart football and let the game plan unfold for them.
Miami is expected to put a lot of pressure on Lock today in an attempt to force turnovers.