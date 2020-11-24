Miami Dolphins offensive power rankings heading into week 12
By Pablo Rosero
After a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins need these offensive players to step up in week 12.
The Miami Dolphins looked more like the early 2000’s Dolphins, then the 2020 Dolphins that we have become accustomed to. Not only did it feel like the team played below a level they were used to, but the team also played stagnant and with no effort.
This lackluster performance by the team led Brian Flores to bench Tua Tagovailoa for Ryan Fitzpatrick, don’t worry it’s not permanent, but it also made it apparent that the team is clearly missing guys like Preston Williams and even Myles Gaskin.
The Phins next matchup is against division rivals, the winless New York Jets. While the lowly Jets don’t seem like much, they could pose a problem for this Dolphins team. However, this game could also be a jumpstart for the Dolphins as they hit the roughest stretch of their schedule in two weeks.
While the Dolphins should not look ahead, or even play down to the Jets level, these six offensive players should look to bounce back after the team as a whole struggled to fend off the Denver Broncos this past week.