Miami Dolphins 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
The holidays are here! 2020 has been pure madness, but now is the time to make sure all the Miami Dolphins fans you know are happy.
The sleigh bells are about to start ringing. I know, you’re probably thinking that you haven’t even started cooking the turkey yet… but the holidays wait for no one. With Black Friday right around the corner, now is the time to start prepping your gift shopping for all the Miami Dolphins fans in your life.
We’re here to help.
Check out our gift guide below – and remember to check all our favorite retailers during Black Friday and Cyber Week to save some serious cash.
Miami Dolphins Reversible Hoodeez
If your favorite hoodie and your favorite blanket somehow magically combined, you know what you’d have? You’d have a Hoodeez.
Miami Dolphins Nike 2020 Replica Jersey
Look, every fan needs at least one jersey in the rotation. Make sure all your friends have a power hitter in their closet lineup.
Order a Nike jersey for $99.99.
Miami Dolphins On-Field Sideline Face Cover
Features elastic straps and four pleated panels. Outer layer is woven polyester, inner layer is cotton.
Miami Dolphins New Era Trucker Hat
A new hat is always a welcome gift. Especially when it’s a New Era hat.
Order an on-field hat for $24.99.
SAMSUNG Q60T Series 65-inch Class QLED Smart TV
Features 4K resolution, a built-in Alexa and Dual LED Quantum HDR. Maybe this one can be a little present for yourself. After all, you deserve it!
Order a new Samsung TV for $999.99.
Miami Dolphins Nike Sideline Impact Legend Performance T-Shirt
Help a friend look like an official member of the team with a sideline performance shirt.
Order a Nike sideline shirt for $34.99.
Amazing Exclusive Bobbleheads from The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (SAVE 15% WITH THE CODE FS15)
Our friends at the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum have hundreds of incredibly fun bobbleheads available. Many are available exclusively at their store and prices/availabilities vary.
Shop the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum now.
Awesome and Unique T-Shirts from BreakingT
BreakingT aims to let customers ‘Wear The Moment’ with awesome shirts designed in realtime to match the most exciting and viral moments. They are officially licensed by the MLBPA, NBPA, WNBPA and more.
Miami Dolphins Nike Sideline Impact Lockup Performance Pullover Hoodie
Winter winds won’t be hurting anyone that gets this new sideline hoodie.
Order a Nike sideline hoodie now for $79.99.
Masterbuilt MB20071117 Digital Electric Smoker
Okay, so you might not want friends over right now. Or friends might not want you over right now. But one day, hopefully soon, we will reconvene. And when we do, we’re going to be hungry. So smoke some meats!
Order a Masterbuilt digital smoker now for $182.99.
Miami Dolphins The Northwest Company Fleece Throw Blanket
I don’t think anyone has ever been upset to get a super soft, comfortable blanket for the holidays. Measures 50″ x 60″. Machine washable.
Order a The Northwest Company fleece throw now for $19.99.
Techwood Indoor Smokeless BBQ Grill
Grill up gameday grub without the smoke. Features LED control panel, drip tray and a removable grill plate for easy clean up.
Order a Techwood indoor grill for $113.99.
Happy Holidays, FanSiders!
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication.