The Miami Dolphins should make the playoffs if they win four of six
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in the playoff chase and if they win four of six they should get in.
With six games remaining on the schedule, the Miami Dolphins are in the thick of the playoff chase but there isn’t a lot of room for error.
The loss to the Broncos last Sunday was not devastating to the Dolphins’ chances of making the post-season but it obviously didn’t help. Now with six games left in the season, the margin for error has been reduced.
The easiest road to the postseason may not be the division title. The Bills own a one-game lead over the Dolphins and the tie-breaker. We can start our look at the AFC East.
Miami and Buffalo play the all-important season finale in Buffalo and the division could come down to the winner of that game. Buffalo is 4-0 in the division and that is not likely going to change given the play of the Jets and Patriots. That would mean Buffalo needs to drop another game as well as the game against Miami. The Dolphins are 1-2 in the division. A tie between the two clubs, even with a Miami win in week 17 goes to the Bills based on division record.
Buffalo is also 5-2 in the conference, the third tie-breaker so they hold a considerable advantage over the Dolphins heading into the final six weeks.
For the Dolphins to win the AFC East, Buffalo has to lose to Miami and finish one game behind the Dolphins. The Bills have games against the Chargers, at San Francisco, the undefeated Steelers, the play on the road against the Broncos and the Patriots before wrapping up against Miami in Buffalo.
The Bills have two tough games against the 49’ers and the Steelers.
Miami’s final six include the Jets, Bengals, Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders, and Bills. The Chiefs and Raiders will be the tougher of the six.
Looking at the Wild Card where there will be three teams this year, Miami is one game out of the 7th seed. That spot currently belongs to the Raiders at 6-4. Miami and Baltimore are also at 6-4. No team in the AFC currently has five wins so this race looks to come down to the 6-4 and 7-3 teams heading down the stretch but two 4-6 teams could make it interesting.
Four teams are tied with seven win records but the Bills and Colts lead their divisions, that means that the Titans and the Browns are holding on to WC spots. The Browns are likely not going to get enough to happen to take over the division from Pittsburgh.
The Miami Dolphins have a track to the post-season but it won’t be an easy one.
The final weeks are going to come down to the play of the Dolphins, Raiders, Titans, Browns, and Ravens. All have had up and down moments this season so these next weeks are going to be interesting and fun to watch.
One thing is for certain, the Dolphins are in the thick of it. Should they finish with four wins out of the final six, they should be able to make the post-season without much doubt. That would put them at ten wins. Miami has two games that they must win in the next two weeks against the Jets and the Bengals and then will need to take two of the next four from the Patriots, Chiefs, Raiders, or Bills.
Buckle up Miami fans, the rollercoaster is about to start.