Miami Dolphins coaching changes need to start with Chan Gailey
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins surprised some last year with the firing of Chad O’Shea, this year it needs to be Chan Gailey.
Chan Gailey was lured out of retirement and the Miami Dolphins should be wishing that he would have turned down the offer and stayed there.
Yes, it is a harsh comment and hard one to offer when you consider the Dolphins are 6-4 on the year and not only in the playoff chase but a shot at the division as well. Many of those wins can be attributed to the play of the defense, maybe more so than the offense.
Chan Gailey’s play-calling has not been good this year and while there are plenty that will argue that opinion, the reality is that he scaled far too much back for Tua Tagovailoa and showed his trust in Ryan Fitzpatrick by opening it up once Tagovailoa was on the sidelines last weekend.
Gailey’s play-calling has been a big question mark. From running the ball on 3rd and five situations and passing the ball on short-yardage third downs. In addition, his plays are bunching receivers in the same zones and the designs are not giving the wideouts room to get separation.
In addition, Gailey isn’t making adjustments. With the Dolphins leading many games at the half, Gailey has slid more into a caretaker play-caller trying to run out the clock but instead, they are producing more three and outs rather than draining the seconds off.
Last Sunday, his play calling was so vanilla that the Broncos defense that really isn’t very good, had no problems handling Miami’s inept offense and Tagovailoa was not put in a position to make plays but instead he was kept almost entirely in the pocket even though the Denver pass rush was collapsing it.
Hopefully, there will be no Chan Gailey in 2021 and while you hate to see another change at a top coaching position, this one would make a lot of sense.