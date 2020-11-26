Miami Dolphins top five defensive player power rankings
By Pablo Rosero
After a lackluster defensive outing, here is who the Miami Dolphins need to step up on defense come week 12.
The Miami Dolphins defense has been stellar the last six games and these five players are proving to be more than just leaders on that side of the ball.
As a whole, the Miami Dolphins failed to show up in the Mile high city against the Denver Broncos. The defense struggled against the run most of the game, but made major plays in an attempt to come back.
However, the offensive woes were too much for the Dolphins, who will also need multiple players to step up on that side of the ball.
One mistake the Dolphins cannot do, which it felt like they struggled with this past week, is playing down to their opponents. Bring in the winless New York Jets, who are set to start former Dolphin and ageless wonder Frank Gore at running back.
While the Dolphins defense has done a great job of making life easy for the offense all season, this past week came with mixed results. While they did force two turnovers, one which allowed the opening score for the Phins and one that gave them a chance at the end of the game, the team also allowed 459 total yards including 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Dolphins will need the defense to get back into rhythm as they head into a tough stretch of games to close out the season, and this one might be the key game of putting it all back together.