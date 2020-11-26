Miami Dolphins fans, have a happy Leon Lett day today
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have played seven games on Thanksgiving but no one more memorable than Leon Lett.
Chances are at some point today you will be reminded of the Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving day game against the Dallas Cowboys and Leon Lett.
Of course, you will be reminded, I’m doing it right now. Before getting to Lett, ‘let’ us talk about the history of the Dolphins on Thanksgiving day and we can debate amongst ourselves why in the hell they are not on this schedule more often which I will vent about later today.
The first time Miami appeared on Thanksgiving was back in 1973 when they faced the Cowboys. They won that game14-7. In 1977, the Dolphins faced the Cardinals in St. Louis, it would become known as the Thanksgiving Day Massacre as Miami beat the Cardinals 55-14. It remains the highest points by one team in Thanksgiving history. The Lions tied that mark in 1997.
Miami would not make another appearance until 1993 when Leon Lett made his name famous to Dolphins fans. This game, I remember very well as I had been married for one month and was at my in-laws for the holidays. Needless to say, they got to know my passion pretty well that day.
The best part about this game and video is the expression on Jerry Jones’ face when he realizes that he hasn’t won the game.
IN 1999, the Dolphins would once again, for the third time, face the Cowboys and the Boyz were not going to let their previous match go unpunished. Dallas easily won that game 20-0 giving the Dolphins their first loss on Thanksgiving day.
The battle between the clubs continued again in 2003 when the Dolphins posted a 40-21 victory over the hosting Cowboys. Miami moved on from Dallas to play the Lions in 2006 and Joey Harrington got a big win against his former team, one of his only victories as a Dolphins quarterback.
Miami last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 when they once again faced the Cowboys losing by one point 20-19.
Miami has played the Cowboys five times on Thanksgiving, but they have never hosted a game on Thanksgiving against any team. Overall, the Dolphins are 5-2 on Thanksgiving day.
From all of us here at Phinphanatic we wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving and a safe holiday season! Fins Up!