Miami Dolphins fantasy football values heading into the final stretch
By Joseph Depoy
With six weeks left in the season the Miami Dolphins fantasy outlook is hard question to answer.
The Miami Dolphins haven’t provided fantasy football players with a lot of names to start but the playoffs are almost here, so where do this years players rank?
With NFL football there is fantasy football. Regardless, of the many fantasy platforms, there has finally been an occurrence that we have not had in a while, and it is something to be very excited about, the Miami Dolphins have fantasy upside, and here is why.
The Remaining Schedule:
This Miami team heads into their final six games on a good note. Of their remaining, they face almost laughable defenses until they face the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. This allows our offensive weapons to have fantasy upside. Whether it is, Myles Gaskin, Tua Tagovailoa, or Devante Parker, there will be a lot of points scored against the remaining teams on the schedule.
We can be very happy about this as fans, but also very hopeful that next year, we have many more offensive weapons to be excited about. (Waddle, Chase, Etienne, Harris or Allen Robinson) And with these weapons, hopefully, a new offensive coordinator to compliment Tua and his new weapons.
Our Defense and Special Teams
This should come as no surprise. Miami can produce turnovers and the special teams can make plays. Struggling to stop the run is a problem and we may see that again, against the Patriots and the Raiders, but with Wilkins returning we can be hopeful that we can at least maintain it a little better. The Dolphins gave up 189 yards on the ground vs. the Broncos and that’s not good. Another bright side in the fantasy realm, at least this week, the Miami defense faces the mess that is Adam Gase’s Jets. That alone makes us a top fantasy choice in Week 12.
Of all my years of being a fan I have always been a bit cautious in having Dolphins players on my roster, but that has all changed with this team and the complete turn-around Flores has made in this organization.