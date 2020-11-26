Miami Dolphins and other teams should be featured on Thanksgiving
By Brian Miller
Thanksgiving games need to feature teams like the Miami Dolphins more.
The NFL has a problem and frankly, it is time to get rid of not allowing teams like the Miami Dolphins to host Thanksgiving games.
Over the last two decades, the Miami Dolphins haven’t done much to warrant a premium game like Thanksgiving but neither has the Detroit Lions or the Dallas Cowboys in reality. This is one of the biggest NFL traditions that simply need to stop.
Each year the NFC is featured heavily on Thanksgiving day and guess, what, the AFC is the better conference so why showcase garbage games when they should be top games? This year they at least tried to get the Ravens and Steelers in primetime before the Ravens opted to screw the schedule with positive Covid tests.
With the Ravens and Steelers out, NFL fans are stuck with the Cowboys and Washington and the Texans and Lions. Great, an AFC team but the Lions? Really? And if the “Washington football” team can drop their name then the NFL can drop this ridiculous Thanksgiving tradition and set up a rotation.
If they are hellbent on keeping the Lions and the Cowboys on Thanksgiving then the opponent should always be against an AFC team. In fact, every game should feature an AFC vs. NFL match-up. It makes more sense and would have a broader appeal.
Today when I sit down after dinner, I’m more likely to watch anything but Dallas play and Washington doesn’t offer much either in the way of entertainment. It’s an outdated system that needs to change. There are plenty of other teams that should appear today.
Consider that there are 32 NFL teams and six teams play on Thanksgiving. There is no reason why the NFL can’t have a rotation that would span a five-year schedule with each team playing at least once in those five years and fine, there will be two teams that will play twice, give it to Dallas and Detroit if it makes you happy.